ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Trine softball never trailed in a 4-1 NCAA DIII regional championship win over Wartburg on Saturday afternoon.

Thunder pitcher Alexis Michon delivered a two-RBI double to help her cause, as she threw a complete game.

Trine captured its 38th win, the program’s highest total since 2015.

