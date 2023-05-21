TinCaps Martorella mashes go-ahead grand slam in 11-10 win over the Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio (WPTA) - Fort Wayne TinCaps slugger Nathan Martorella smashed his most impressive shot of the season when it mattered most, delivering a go-ahead grand slam in an 11-10 win over the Dragons.

Martorella’s seventh home run on the season, certainly, an exclamation point to his recent torrid pace that’s ignited the TinCaps to wins in five of their last seven contests.

