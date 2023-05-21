Firefighters battle early Sunday morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne firefighters were kept busy Sunday morning putting out a house fire.

Crews were called to the 7100 block of Neuhaus Drive just after three Sunday morning. When they got there, they found smoke coming from the attic. They were able to get inside and they found a fire in a bedroom -- and smoke filled the home. We’re told the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

A woman inside was able to get out with her two dogs. No one was hurt.

No word on what caused the fire, but firefighters say there was heavy smoke damage.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.