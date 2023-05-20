Indiana State Senator to attend student-made play after school cancels it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Last Wednesday, the students putting on their own production of Marian: The True Tale of Robin Hood sent an invitation to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

BACKGROUND: Carroll students prepare for own production of canceled school play

While they’ve yet to hear back from Holcomb, they still got the attention of other lawmakers.

“I can’t wait to attend tomorrow night,” Shelli Yoder said.

As the big day approaches for the play, the anticipation can be felt throughout the state.

The performance is now sold out and one of those who’ll be in attendance is Indiana State Senator Shelli Yoder. She says when she heard about the story, she was inspired and wanted to be there firsthand to show her appreciation.

“Kudos to these students, kudos to every single individual who said ‘I’m going to help, I’m going to show up, I’m going to support financially and with my presence’ and so I think it’s a story of inspiration in the act of actually putting on a story of inspiration,” Yoder said.

A story of inspiration, but one she wishes hadn’t been necessary in the first place.

The play, Marian: The True Tale of Robin Hood, was canceled by the high school in February, eventually leading to the students putting on their own performance.

Yoder hopes it shows people the importance of expression and allowing people, especially kids, to express themselves.

“Leaders need to, in every walk, from the statehouse, to our county courthouses, to the classroom, to the board rooms around Indiana, we need to recognize that diversity is what makes humanity able to thrive,” Yoder said.

Saturday, Yoder will be one of nearly 2,000 people in attendance for the play. There, she’ll be able to watch firsthand as this story gets what calls its happy ending.

“Initially, I was heartbroken, but in the end, I’m going to be inspired,” Yoder said.

Outside of those attending the play Saturday, the students continue to receive national support, with their GoFundMe receiving over $83,000.

Tomorrow’s show begins at 7 p.m. at the Foellinger Theatre.

