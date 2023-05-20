Driver with life-threatening injuries after car crashes with FWFD truck near Fire Station 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a Fort Wayne fire truck and a car.

Officers were called to the area of South Anthony Boulevard and Gardendale Avenue just after 1:30 Saturday morning.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Four firefighters were on board. Two of them were taken to the hospital -- and are expected to recover. A third complained about pain, but did not go to the hospital.

Investigators believe the fire truck was leaving the station on a call when it was hit by a car heading the wrong way on South Anthony.

