Driver with life-threatening injuries after car crashes with FWFD truck near Fire Station 12

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a Fort Wayne fire truck and a car.

Officers were called to the area of South Anthony Boulevard and Gardendale Avenue just after 1:30 Saturday morning.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Four firefighters were on board. Two of them were taken to the hospital -- and are expected to recover. A third complained about pain, but did not go to the hospital.

Investigators believe the fire truck was leaving the station on a call when it was hit by a car heading the wrong way on South Anthony.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidtman Steel Plant
FW man crushed, killed in Heidtman Steel Plant workplace accident
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
It's been weeks and weeks since the infinite bread slices fell from the top of the Aunt...
Why Isn’t the Aunt Millie’s Bread Sign Spinning?

Latest News

Police lights generic
2 men hurt in overnight shooting
21Alive AM Weather Forecast 05/20/2023
Indiana State Senator to attend student-made play after school cancels it
Indiana State Senator to attend student-made play after school cancels it
Indiana State Senator to attend student-made play after school cancels it