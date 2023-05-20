Driver with life-threatening injuries after car crashes with FWFD truck near Fire Station 12
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a Fort Wayne fire truck and a car.
Officers were called to the area of South Anthony Boulevard and Gardendale Avenue just after 1:30 Saturday morning.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Four firefighters were on board. Two of them were taken to the hospital -- and are expected to recover. A third complained about pain, but did not go to the hospital.
Investigators believe the fire truck was leaving the station on a call when it was hit by a car heading the wrong way on South Anthony.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.