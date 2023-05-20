2 men hurt in overnight shooting

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police say two men were hurt in a shooting at Las Lomas early Saturday morning.

It all happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairfield Ave. Officers say they found a vehicle speeding away from the scene. They followed the driver where they found a man who had been shot. He was escorted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man was found at the scene. Police say he was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

If you have any information, call FWPD or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidtman Steel Plant
FW man crushed, killed in Heidtman Steel Plant workplace accident
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
It's been weeks and weeks since the infinite bread slices fell from the top of the Aunt...
Why Isn’t the Aunt Millie’s Bread Sign Spinning?
Police lights generic
Driver with life-threatening injuries after car crashes with FWFD truck near Fire Station 12

Latest News

21Alive AM Weather Forecast 05/20/2023
Police lights generic
Driver with life-threatening injuries after car crashes with FWFD truck near Fire Station 12
Indiana State Senator to attend student-made play after school cancels it
Indiana State Senator to attend student-made play after school cancels it
Indiana State Senator to attend student-made play after school cancels it