2 men hurt in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police say two men were hurt in a shooting at Las Lomas early Saturday morning.

It all happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairfield Ave. Officers say they found a vehicle speeding away from the scene. They followed the driver where they found a man who had been shot. He was escorted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man was found at the scene. Police say he was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

If you have any information, call FWPD or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

