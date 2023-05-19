Ivy Tech partners with YMCA to bring childcare site to Coliseum campus

Ivy Tech's Fort Wayne campus
Ivy Tech's Fort Wayne campus(Ivy Tech)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Ivy Tech now has childcare options available thanks to its partnership with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

Officials announced Thursday the launch of the YMCA Childwatch Site on Ivy Tech’s Coliseum campus, which will officially open on Monday, June 5.

Officials say the creation of the childcare site follows a survey in which 95% of respondents said there was a need for childcare options on the campus.

Students with children can drop their children off for up to four hours a day, five days a week, while they attend class.

YMCA’s Chief Operating Officer Tabitha Ervin says childcare can be a barrier for many people and hopes that this service can help push toward eliminating the lack of childcare options and supporting students.

Services are limited to 30 children at once and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The site will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and children can be registered at the start of each eight-week term.

Officials say the registration fee is $150 for eight weeks of care, as well as a $50 fee for one child and $25 for each additional child, and $20 for a daily drop-in rate.

