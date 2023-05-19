FW man crushed, killed in Heidtman Steel Plant workplace accident

BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was crushed and killed in a workplace accident at the Heidtman Steel Plant in Butler early Friday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the plant in the 4400 block of C.R. 59 a little after 2 a.m. Friday.

Officials say 44-year-old Kevin Hartsock of Fort Wayne was believed to be working a piece of machinery when he became “pinned,” according to a new release.

First responders say Hartsock was pronounced dead at the scene.

We spoke with officials at the Butler plant, and they said that a statement will not be released at this time due to the pending investigation.

This is the third workplace accident death in the local area within a month.

21Investigates looked at the United States Department of Labor data which shows a previous workplace accident around midnight on December 22, 2020, that claimed the life of a Heidtman Steel employee.

According to the investigation summary: “At approximately 12:00 a.m. on December 22, 2020, an employee was subbing for another employee and using a remote different from all other remotes in the plant. The employee suffered fatal injuries when a steel coil he was lifting with a crane swung out and pinned him against another stack of coils. The employee was not clear of the load when it was lifted. The employee was killed.”

