Fort Wayne police searching for Winter St. shooting suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police needs the public’s help finding a suspect accused of shooting a man on the city’s south side Thursday night.

Police say a little before 10:15 Thursday night, they were called to the area of Colerick and Winter Streets and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was in non-life-threatening condition, first responders say.

Police say the victim drove to the liquor store before the shooting. A news release says a man approached the victim and demanded money before pulling a gun and shooting the man.

The victim left the scene with a witness before calling the police.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5′10, 130 pounds, light complexion, short hair, dark green hoodie, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the FWPD at 427-1201.

