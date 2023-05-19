Falcon chicks Marshmallow, Squirt, and Stewart get their bands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The falcon chicks on Indiana & Michigan Power’s (I&M) rooftop got their names and bands today.

I&M says more than 1,800 people voted on naming the chicks Marshmallow, Squirt, and Stewart. The names were chosen by the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

The parents of the falcons, Jamie and Moxie, watched as their chicks, two boys and one girl, were briefly taken from the box to get their identification bands and names.

This is the 10th year the falcons have nested atop the tallest building in downtown Fort Wayne. I&M says since 1996, 69 chicks have hatched and been banded with the help of the Audubon Society, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Click here to view the I&M Falcon Cam.

