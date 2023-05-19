Early Friday fire causes heavy damage to vacant home northwest of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning fire damaged a vacant home just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Fire officials say they were called to a fire on the 1100 block of Burgess Street around 4:17 Friday morning.

They say the fire was concentrated at the back end of the home.

Firefighters say the fire was under control in under 15 minutes, and no first responders were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

