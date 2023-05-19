Caught on camera: Trailer stolen from Mizpah Shrine Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The theft of a trailer from the Mizpah Shrine Center was caught on camera.

It was parked behind their building, near Parnell and Clinton. It belonged to the Shrine Center’s grill master’s club.

“We left our trailer here thinking, it’s safe and secure,” said Arron Murray. “It’s the shrine.”

However, this time Arron Murray says someone saw opportunity.

“Somebody took advantage of the situation unfortunately,” he says.

It happened around 2 a.m. on May 6th. The video doesn’t show the license plate of the suspected thief’s car and you can’t see the person latching the trailer to the pick-up.

“A truck came around, about a half hour before,” says Murray. “You could tell they were assessing the situation. About 30 minutes later they came back.”

Murry says more than $6,000 in equipment inside the trailer was stolen and another $6,500 would be necessary to replace the trailer.

They are hoping it will be returned but in the meantime, they are preparing to replace the items taken in an effort to prepare for an event scheduled for June.

