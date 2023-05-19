18-year-old suspected of multiple local shootings arrested Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An 18-year-old accused of being involved in multiple local area shootings has been arrested, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Daeshawn Jones was arrested a little after noon in the 4500 block of South Park Drive on May 18.

Officials say they recovered multiple weapons at the time of Jones’ arrest.

Police say the Fort Wayne Homicide Unit identified Jones as a suspect in multiple recent shootings.

Jones is facing four felony charges, including two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and intimidation.

