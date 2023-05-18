Will clear bookbags keep students safer?

Spill the Tees custom, monogrammed backpack.
Spill the Tees custom, monogrammed backpack.(FOX Carolina)
By Angelica Pickens
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - South bend schools will have a new book-bag policy next school year. The district will only allow students to wear clear backpacks for safety reasons.

21Investigates wanted to  know how effective this is. Ken Trump, a school safety and security expert, has worked on a number of high profile school shootings.

He calls the move “security theater” and shares why he does not think it is effective.

