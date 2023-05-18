REPORT: Fort Wayne rated one of the best, cheapest cities to live nationally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Summit City received a pat on the back from a national real estate report.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Fort Wayne received an overall score of 6.5 out of 10, making it 33rd in the nation for the best place to live.

The article says Fort Wayne ranked fifth in the United States as one of the least expensive cities to live in and fifteenth in being a good place for people to retire.

Additionally, the city received an 8.1 out of 10 in terms of the value of living.

The website says the rankings are based on 150 metropolitan areas across the United States, and scores are based on the local job market, overall quality of life, value of living, and people’s desire to live there.

Though the average salary is lower than other cities in the country, the cost of living in the Summit City is also significantly lower than the national average, which the article says makes buying a home much easier for residents.

The article also says Fort Wayne has more than 360 places of worship, and older neighborhoods are seeing a return of younger people who want to live closer to downtown.

The city has been revitalizing and bringing in more amenities, including new housing developments and other amenities downtown and along the riverfront.

Some cities that received overall higher scores than Fort Wayne in the Best Places to Live category include Green Bay, Wisconsin; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Indianapolis ranked 68th in terms of the best place to live.

