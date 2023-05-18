Judge grants continuance in sentencing for Miami County man in child porn case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge granted a continuance in sentencing for the Miami County man behind the fake “anthony_shots” online profile used to solicit underage girls.

In March, Kegan Kline pleaded guilty to 25 charges — including child pornography, child exploitation, and obstruction of justice. But now, it’s possible that he may be withdrawing that plea.

Kline was expected to be sentenced on Thursday morning. But instead, our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says the judge granted a continuance requested by Kline’s defense team.

Kline’s attorneys say there is evidence that Kline has not seen, and it may change his plea. They have until May 26 to file a potential withdrawal of the guilty plea.

A new sentencing date is set for July 29.

Despite admitting to using the “anthony_shots” account that communicated with Libby German before her and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017, Kline has never been named as a person of interest or suspect in their murders.

