Judge grants continuance in sentencing for Miami County man in child porn case

Kegan Kline
Kegan Kline(WTHR/Scott Allen)
By Carli Luca
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge granted a continuance in sentencing for the Miami County man behind the fake “anthony_shots” online profile used to solicit underage girls.

In March, Kegan Kline pleaded guilty to 25 charges — including child pornography, child exploitation, and obstruction of justice. But now, it’s possible that he may be withdrawing that plea.

Kline was expected to be sentenced on Thursday morning. But instead, our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says the judge granted a continuance requested by Kline’s defense team.

Kline’s attorneys say there is evidence that Kline has not seen, and it may change his plea. They have until May 26 to file a potential withdrawal of the guilty plea.

A new sentencing date is set for July 29.

Despite admitting to using the “anthony_shots” account that communicated with Libby German before her and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017, Kline has never been named as a person of interest or suspect in their murders.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Falcon chicks Marshmallow, Squirt, and Stewart get their bands

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The falcon chicks on Indiana & Michigan Power’s rooftop got their names today.

News

Fort Wayne police searching for Winter St. shooting suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Police needs the public’s help finding a suspect accused of shooting a man on the city’s south side Thursday night.

News

FW man crushed, killed in Heidtman Steel Plant workplace accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A man was crushed and killed in a workplace accident at the Heidtman Steel Plant in Butler early Friday morning.

News

18-year-old suspected of multiple local shootings arrested Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
An 18-year-old accused of being involved in multiple local area shootings has been arrested, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Riley Champion Conquering Tourette Syndrome

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Allie Bowman is almost 17 and has been living with Tourette Syndrome since she was a little girl. But, she doesn’t let it get in the way of living a positive, successful life.

Latest News

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Riley Champion Conquering Tourette Syndrome

Updated: 9 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

Community

Ivy Tech partners with YMCA to bring childcare site to Coliseum campus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Ivy Tech now has childcare options available thanks to its partnership with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Early Friday fire causes heavy damage to vacant home northwest of downtown

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
An early morning fire damaged a vacant home just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

News

Boys Track and Field Sectionals 5/18/23

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Leo vs. Carroll Girls Tennis 5/18/23

Updated: 18 hours ago