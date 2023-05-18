‘Encanto’, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actress Stephanie Beatriz named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders of the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge say they have tapped actress Stephanie Beatriz to serve as the grand marshal.

She is known for voicing Mirabel Madrigal in Disney hit “Encanto” and for her role as Detective Rosa Diaz in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP) (Disney | AP)

“Stephanie brings a fresh energy and excitement to pre-race ceremonies that both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock will appreciate,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release.

Leaders say as grand marshal, Beatriz will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies.

This year’s race is set for Sunday, May 28, and live coverage will start at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This year officials say, Peacock will also host an extended pre-race window from 9-11 a.m.

Tickets for all related events can be found here.

