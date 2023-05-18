‘The Deck’ opens, construction causing headaches in the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Wednesday ‘The Deck’ opened for the season, but construction in the area has made it hard for customers to get there from all directions.

A more than than 10 foot wide and almost 16 foot deep hole is the reason drivers can’t turn off of Lafayette to Superior Street. That will soon change. Here’s some background.

The Deck is located right along the Saint Marys Rive, with a beer garden and dinning area that overlooks the water. Despite road construction taking place right outside of the restaurant, staff at the deck say they are still serving their signature mason jar cocktails and dishes nevertheless.

Frank Suarez with City Utilities tells 21 Alive New there was some damage done to a pipe while working on the Spy Run bridge that is also under construction. He says the hiccup came with a cost of closing down Superior. Suarez wants the public to understand there is a reason for these closures.

“We’ve all seen that this week we were mentioned in the world news and world report as a city to live in. One of 33 best communities to live in the country to live in. And it doesn’t happen by accident. These improvements that are being made in infastructure whether it be roads, whether it be underground are really adding life to this city. And we see a lot of construction going on through out the community and I think that is something that everybody needs to be aware of. We are trying to protect the river in this case and I think people really do value our river.”

Something to note, Suarez says Superior Street will be open to traffic by this weekend.

