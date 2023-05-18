CORONER: Manner of death ‘undetermined’ for woman found along Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner says the autopsy has been completed for a woman whose body was found on the River Greenway in March.

Police say the woman’s body was found on March 30 in a line of trees along the Maumee River between Anthony and Coliseum Boulevard. Officers say they believe the body was carried there by the river.

Through the use of DNA testing, the coroner was able to identify the woman as 62-year-old Catherine Daisy Lewis of Fort Wayne on April 20. Her cause and manner of death were pending at that time.

On Thursday, the coroner says the autopsy has been completed and said there was no anatomic cause of death for Lewis. They ruled her manner of death as undetermined.

