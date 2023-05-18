1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw.

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw Police Department says one person is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a crash Thursday afternoon involving a car and a motorcycle.

First responders were called just after 3:05 p.m. to the intersection of Detroit Street (State Road 15) and Anchorage Road on reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, suffering from serious injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 54-year-old woman, suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Upon investigating police say the motorcycle was traveling north on Detroit and was approaching Anchorage at the time of the crash, while the other vehicle was traveling south on Detroit and making a left turn onto Anchorage.

The crash remains under investigation.

