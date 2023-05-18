1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw Police Department says one person is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a crash Thursday afternoon involving a car and a motorcycle.

First responders were called just after 3:05 p.m. to the intersection of Detroit Street (State Road 15) and Anchorage Road on reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, suffering from serious injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 54-year-old woman, suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Upon investigating police say the motorcycle was traveling north on Detroit and was approaching Anchorage at the time of the crash, while the other vehicle was traveling south on Detroit and making a left turn onto Anchorage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Falcon chicks Marshmallow, Squirt, and Stewart get their bands

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The falcon chicks on Indiana & Michigan Power’s rooftop got their names today.

News

Fort Wayne police searching for Winter St. shooting suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Police needs the public’s help finding a suspect accused of shooting a man on the city’s south side Thursday night.

News

FW man crushed, killed in Heidtman Steel Plant workplace accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A man was crushed and killed in a workplace accident at the Heidtman Steel Plant in Butler early Friday morning.

News

18-year-old suspected of multiple local shootings arrested Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
An 18-year-old accused of being involved in multiple local area shootings has been arrested, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Riley Champion Conquering Tourette Syndrome

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Allie Bowman is almost 17 and has been living with Tourette Syndrome since she was a little girl. But, she doesn’t let it get in the way of living a positive, successful life.

Latest News

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Riley Champion Conquering Tourette Syndrome

Updated: 9 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

Community

Ivy Tech partners with YMCA to bring childcare site to Coliseum campus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Ivy Tech now has childcare options available thanks to its partnership with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Early Friday fire causes heavy damage to vacant home northwest of downtown

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
An early morning fire damaged a vacant home just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

News

Boys Track and Field Sectionals 5/18/23

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Leo vs. Carroll Girls Tennis 5/18/23

Updated: 18 hours ago