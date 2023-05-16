Woman escapes house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman safely escaped a fire that burned through her Chestnut Street home Monday evening.

Firefighters said the flames broke out in a bedroom around 7:30 p.m. Crews knocked down the fire in a matter of minutes but could not immediately confirm what caused the fire. Investigators said they were looking into the possibility of an electrical issue.

The house had moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.