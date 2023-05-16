Woman escapes house fire

A woman escaped a fire that started in a bedroom Monday evening
A woman escaped a fire that started in a bedroom Monday evening(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman safely escaped a fire that burned through her Chestnut Street home Monday evening.

Firefighters said the flames broke out in a bedroom around 7:30 p.m. Crews knocked down the fire in a matter of minutes but could not immediately confirm what caused the fire. Investigators said they were looking into the possibility of an electrical issue.

The house had moderate damage.

