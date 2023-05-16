Tell Julian: A Visit to Cactus Grill

By Julian Teekaram
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Sizzling food and refreshing drinks! Customers visiting Cactus Grill for the first time are impressed.

Cactus Grill took the place of the old Bandido’s location, inside Glenbrook Commons.

They’ve only been open for two months, but owners tell 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram that they’re off to a strong start.

The restaurant is run by Onofre Vazquez and his wife, who are passionate about bringing Mexican food and culture to the Summit City.

“I would just like everybody to give us a chance and come and try our food,” said Vazquez.

Vazquez says the food they serve is a combination of authentic Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex.

You can get a wide variety at Cactus Grill, everything from shrimp tacos and mole sauce to birria ramen!

Customers are loving the ambiance and the way the owners have brought in Mexican décor and flavors.

For more information about Cactus Grill, click here!

