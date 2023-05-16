Student dies Tuesday morning at Whiteland Community High School

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that a WCHS student has passed away following a medical emergency at the high school this morning,” the school said.
By WTHR and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITLELAND, Ind. (WPTA and WTHR) - A Whiteland Community High School student died Tuesday morning after what school officials are calling a “medical emergency.”

The school district, Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation (CPCSC), sent the following statement to families Tuesday morning:

The public high school is located in Whiteland, south of Indianapolis. Just over 2,000 students attend the school.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

