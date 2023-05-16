Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teen

Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Conner Grace, described as being 5′7″ and about 120...
Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Conner Grace, described as being 5′7″ and about 120 pounds.(Bluffton PD)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing teen Conner Grace.

Grace is a 15-year-old from Bluffton and was last seen last Tuesday, May 9, around 8:30 a.m.

He is 5′7,” 110 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a dark-colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain necklace.

ISP officials believe Grace could be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Grace’s whereabouts should call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Over the weekend the first race of the year took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix and 21 Country had an impressive presence.

Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Cactus Grill

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
Sizzling food and refreshing drinks! Customers visiting Cactus Grill for the first time are impressed. Cactus Grill took the place of the old Bandido’s location, inside Glenbrook Commons.

News

Tell Julian: Cactus Grill

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Community

I&M needs help naimg baby falcons atop the building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The baby falcons atop the city’s tallest building need names.

News

Bluffton man breaks into home, is shot and killed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police in Bluffton say a man is dead after being shot after breaking into a home.

Special Segments

Community that Cares: Building a Stronger Family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kayla Stewart
This week, our Kayla Stewart sat down with some of the leaders of non-profit “Building a Stronger Family” to learn more about the work they are doing in our community.

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Community

Clean Drains Fort Wayne seeks artists for murals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Clean Drains Fort Wayne is seeking artists to create storm drain murals in part of the Be River SmART initiative, a partnership between Fort Wayne City Utilities and Friends of the River.