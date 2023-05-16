Statewide Silver Alert canceled, missing Bluffton teen found safe

UPDATE: Police say this Silver Alert has been canceled. Detectives say he was found safe and unharmed on Tuesday.

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing teen Conner Grace.

Grace is a 15-year-old from Bluffton and was last seen last Tuesday, May 9, around 8:30 a.m.

He is 5′7,” 110 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a dark-colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain necklace.

ISP officials believe Grace could be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Grace’s whereabouts should call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

