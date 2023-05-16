Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Emilia Miles
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Over the weekend the first race of the year took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix and 21 Country had an impressive presence.

Norwell Show Choirs tok on the big stage in front of more than 50,000 racing fans. Through a friend or a friend, the group got to go down to be the first high choir to ever sing the National Anthem at the Speedway. They tell us it was an amazing experience.

The group got to meet some of the drivers, explore the grounds, and even got a peak into some of the garages.

Looking back on the experience, they say it’s something they will never forget.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Travis Gaddis
Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home
FWFD responds to a fire Monday, May 15, in the 3000 block of Sand Point Road in Waynedale.
Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire on city’s SW side
Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Conner Grace, described as being 5′7″ and about 120...
Bluffton police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend

Latest News

Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Tell Julian: Cactus Grill
Tell Julian: A Visit to Cactus Grill
Tell Julian: Cactus Grill
Tell Julian: Cactus Grill
Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Conner Grace, described as being 5′7″ and about 120...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teen