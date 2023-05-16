Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Over the weekend the first race of the year took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix and 21 Country had an impressive presence.

Norwell Show Choirs tok on the big stage in front of more than 50,000 racing fans. Through a friend or a friend, the group got to go down to be the first high choir to ever sing the National Anthem at the Speedway. They tell us it was an amazing experience.

The group got to meet some of the drivers, explore the grounds, and even got a peak into some of the garages.

Looking back on the experience, they say it’s something they will never forget.

