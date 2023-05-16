I&M needs help naming baby falcons atop the building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The baby falcons atop the city’s tallest building need names.

On Monday, I&M shared on their Facebook page that the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne provided ten names for the babies.

They ask the public to vote for the names they like the most.

The last day to vote is Wednesday, May 17.

Click here to vote for names, and click here to view the I&M Falcon Cam.

