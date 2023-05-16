I&M needs help naimg baby falcons atop the building

Four peregrine falcon eggs spotted on the I&M Falcon Cam.
Four peregrine falcon eggs spotted on the I&M Falcon Cam.(Falcon Cam)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The baby falcons atop the city’s tallest building need names.

On Monday, I&M shared on their Facebook page that the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne provided ten names for the babies.

They ask the public to vote for the names they like the most.

The last day to vote is Wednesday, May 17.

Click here to vote for names, and click here to view the I&M Falcon Cam.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Travis Gaddis
Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home
FWFD responds to a fire Monday, May 15, in the 3000 block of Sand Point Road in Waynedale.
Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire on city’s SW side
Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Conner Grace, described as being 5′7″ and about 120...
Bluffton police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend

Latest News

Art for Hope
Art for Hope: How one local teen is turning passion into purpose
Clean Drains Fort Wayne seeks artists for murals
Fort Wayne Housing Authority leaders plan to use federal grant on city’s southeast side
Fort Wayne Housing Authority plan to use federal grant on city’s southeast side
Downtown shopping and dining deals celebrating Mother's Day weekend
Mother’s Day activities around Fort Wayne