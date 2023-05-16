Fort Wayne Housing Authority plan to use federal grant on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In December, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority was granted $500,000 by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

With that money, the city plans to redevelop the Tall Oaks Apartments on the city’s southeast side.

“It will probably be a complete redevelopment of that facility,” George Guy said.

George Guy is the CEO of Fort Wayne Housing Authority, one of nine housing communities across the country to receive federal grants to revitalize high-poverty neighborhoods.

Guy knows how important the grants are for the community and wants to ensure everyone is heard.

“The residents are involved, they’re a core part of the process so they’ll be telling us what they need, and we’ll be making sure that’s part of that capital improvement plan,” Guy said.

Redevelopment won’t happen immediately. In fact, Guy says they’ll need to spend the next two years planning the project.

Fay Pace lives in the complex and she’s excited for the eventual upgrade.

“It’s nice over there, but like sidewalks, sighting, lighting... that’ll make a big difference,” Pace said.

It’s a project Guy doesn’t take lightly and one he hopes can improve the city’s southeast side and the quality of life for the whole community.

“We’re hoping that through this collaborative process, that we’re able to come up with something that’s going to be transformative that’s going to bring back life into a community that’s vital,” Guy said.

