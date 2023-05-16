Fort Wayne Housing Authority plan to use federal grant on city’s southeast side

By Alex Null
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In December, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority was granted $500,000 by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

With that money, the city plans to redevelop the Tall Oaks Apartments on the city’s southeast side.

“It will probably be a complete redevelopment of that facility,” George Guy said.

George Guy is the CEO of Fort Wayne Housing Authority, one of nine housing communities across the country to receive federal grants to revitalize high-poverty neighborhoods.

Guy knows how important the grants are for the community and wants to ensure everyone is heard.

“The residents are involved, they’re a core part of the process so they’ll be telling us what they need, and we’ll be making sure that’s part of that capital improvement plan,” Guy said.

Redevelopment won’t happen immediately. In fact, Guy says they’ll need to spend the next two years planning the project.

Fay Pace lives in the complex and she’s excited for the eventual upgrade.

“It’s nice over there, but like sidewalks, sighting, lighting... that’ll make a big difference,” Pace said.

It’s a project Guy doesn’t take lightly and one he hopes can improve the city’s southeast side and the quality of life for the whole community.

“We’re hoping that through this collaborative process, that we’re able to come up with something that’s going to be transformative that’s going to bring back life into a community that’s vital,” Guy said.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business
‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Travis Gaddis
Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home
FWFD responds to a fire Monday, May 15, in the 3000 block of Sand Point Road in Waynedale.
Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire on city’s SW side

Latest News

Fort Wayne Housing Authority plan to use federal grant on city’s southeast side
A woman escaped a fire that started in a bedroom Monday evening
Woman escapes house fire
IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley (left) is facing charges after body cam video shows him kicking a...
Indianapolis officer pleads guilty to federal charge for kicking handcuffed man
Fort Wayne Philharmonic leaves Embassy Theatre after 47 years
Fort Wayne Philharmonic leaves Embassy Theatre after 47 years