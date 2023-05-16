Clean Drains Fort Wayne seeks artists for murals

(City of Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Clean Drains Fort Wayne is seeking artists to create storm drain murals in part of the Be River SmART initiative, a partnership between Fort Wayne City Utilities and Friends of the River.

Officials say this is all in part of educating the community about river pollution and waterway conservation. Within the past two years, over 70 drains in the community have been decorated with murals to serve as a reminder that only rainwater should enter drains.

Artists are invited to apply by June 4 to paint murals at select locations throughout July and August.

Officials say artists will be supplied with materials to install the mural, such as paint, brushes, tape, a safety vest, instructions, and a stipend for their work on the murals.

They also say a paid apprenticeship will be offered in August and September, and only a select number of artists will be picked to work with a local muralist. The application for the apprenticeship runs through June 14.

Click here for more information on the event and how to apply.

