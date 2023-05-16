Bluffton man breaks into home, is shot and killed

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Bluffton say a man is dead after being shot after breaking into a home.

They say they were called on a “breaking and entering with injury” around 11:15 Sunday night in the 3400 block of East S.R. 124.

First responders say they found 38-year-old Tavis Beavens dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Investigators at the scene say Beavens had a handgun and entered the home uninvited, and a fight broke out between him and the people inside the home before he was shot.

Beavens was shot in the upper right chest during the fight, police say.

The incident is still under investigation by the Bluffton Police Department and the Wells County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Over the weekend the first race of the year took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix and 21 Country had an impressive presence.

Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Cactus Grill

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
Sizzling food and refreshing drinks! Customers visiting Cactus Grill for the first time are impressed. Cactus Grill took the place of the old Bandido’s location, inside Glenbrook Commons.

News

Tell Julian: Cactus Grill

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing teen Conner Grace.

Latest News

Community

I&M needs help naimg baby falcons atop the building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The baby falcons atop the city’s tallest building need names.

Special Segments

Community that Cares: Building a Stronger Family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kayla Stewart
This week, our Kayla Stewart sat down with some of the leaders of non-profit “Building a Stronger Family” to learn more about the work they are doing in our community.

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Community

Clean Drains Fort Wayne seeks artists for murals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Clean Drains Fort Wayne is seeking artists to create storm drain murals in part of the Be River SmART initiative, a partnership between Fort Wayne City Utilities and Friends of the River.