Bluffton man breaks into home, is shot and killed

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Bluffton say a man is dead after being shot after breaking into a home.

They say they were called on a “breaking and entering with injury” around 11:15 Sunday night in the 3400 block of East S.R. 124.

First responders say they found 38-year-old Tavis Beavens dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Investigators at the scene say Beavens had a handgun and entered the home uninvited, and a fight broke out between him and the people inside the home before he was shot.

Beavens was shot in the upper right chest during the fight, police say.

The incident is still under investigation by the Bluffton Police Department and the Wells County Coroner’s Office.

