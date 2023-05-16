21Alive honored with Regional Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence, Sports Reporting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive News was honored Tuesday morning with two 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards: Overall Excellence and Sports Reporting.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. The award is considered to be among the most prestigious in news, recognizing journalists who exemplify the impact and service journalism brings to a community.

Fresh off being a recipient of a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award for the station’s “21Country” reports, 21Alive News is honored to accept two new regional awards.

21Alive News won Overall Excellence in the Region 7 Small TV Market category for its examples in breaking news, continuing coverage, features, and digital reporting. Region 7 includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

“I feel a great sense of pride walking into the WPTA newsroom each and every day. I am thrilled for the entire team. Being recognized with two Regional Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence, is a testament to the integrity and work ethic that each of our team members brings to the table.”

Sports reporter Zach Groth’s story “A Dash for Dad” also brought home the category’s Sports Reporting award. You can watch his story below.

21Alive News now advances to the National Murrow Award competition, with winners to be announced in August.

