21Alive honored with Regional Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence, Sports Reporting

RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 7 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners
RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 7 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners(RTDNA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive News was honored Tuesday morning with two 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards: Overall Excellence and Sports Reporting.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. The award is considered to be among the most prestigious in news, recognizing journalists who exemplify the impact and service journalism brings to a community.

Fresh off being a recipient of a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award for the station’s “21Country” reports, 21Alive News is honored to accept two new regional awards.

21Alive News won Overall Excellence in the Region 7 Small TV Market category for its examples in breaking news, continuing coverage, features, and digital reporting. Region 7 includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Sports reporter Zach Groth’s story “A Dash for Dad” also brought home the category’s Sports Reporting award. You can watch his story below.

21Alive News now advances to the National Murrow Award competition, with winners to be announced in August.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student dies Tuesday morning at Whiteland Community High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTHR and Jazlynn Bebout
A Whiteland Community High School student died Tuesday morning after what school officials are calling a “medical emergency.”

News

Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Over the weekend the first race of the year took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix and 21 Country had an impressive presence.

Norwell Show Choirs takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Updated: 5 hours ago

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Cactus Grill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
Sizzling food and refreshing drinks! Customers visiting Cactus Grill for the first time are impressed. Cactus Grill took the place of the old Bandido’s location, inside Glenbrook Commons.

Latest News

News

Tell Julian: Cactus Grill

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Statewide Silver Alert canceled, missing Bluffton teen found safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
UPDATE: Police say this Silver Alert has been canceled. Detectives say he was found safe and unharmed on Tuesday.

Community

I&M needs help naming baby falcons atop the building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The baby falcons atop the city’s tallest building need names.

News

Bluffton man breaks into home, is shot and killed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police in Bluffton say a man is dead after being shot after breaking into a home.

Special Segments

Community that Cares: Building a Stronger Family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Stewart
This week, our Kayla Stewart sat down with some of the leaders of non-profit “Building a Stronger Family” to learn more about the work they are doing in our community.

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 4