Women’s Health Week: Taking care of your physical, mental and spiritual health

By Jessica Walter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mother’s Day marks the beginning of Women’s Health Week each year. This year it will be observed May 14th through the 21st.

The CDC’s theme of this year’s observance is, “Women’s Health, Whole Health: Prevention, Care and Wellbeing.”

21Alive spoke to a local OB/GYN who says women’s health expands beyond just the physical check-ups. He says mental and spiritual well-being is just as important.

“Women in general, they are very selfless. They put themselves last but everyone else ahead of them. Especially with what’s been going on with the pandemic the past two or three years, people have been kind of neglecting their overall health,” Dr. Francis Esguerra said. “So they haven’t been getting the testing or the follow-ups or lab work. They haven’t been getting the refills of their medication. So it’s really important we catch up on everything.”

He says it’s important to get a panel of preventative screenings, including cervical, colon and breast cancer screenings. An annual full checkup is important as well.

