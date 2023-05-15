SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Dallas-bound SkyWest Airlines flight from South Bend had to return to the airport for an emergency landing on Monday morning.

According to Flightradar24, SkyWest flight 3289 had taken off from South Bend International Airport just before 8 a.m. and was headed to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Scanner traffic indicated that the plane was having some sort of mechanical issue. After departing from South Bend, the plane stayed in the air until about 9:45 a.m. to burn fuel.

The plane eventually landed safely back at South Bend International Airport, where it was immediately met with emergency personnel.

