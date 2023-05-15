Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home

By Evan Harris
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a man was arrested Sunday evening in a home on the city’s southwest-cental side.

First responders say they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Carlton Court around 7:50 p.m. They say they were called to a domestic situation, and a woman told police she had a protective order against her husband, who she said had threatened her with a weapon.

Officers said when they tried to arrest Travis Gaddis, he refused to leave the house after several attempts to contact him, rendering him a “barricaded subject.”

In a news release, officials say the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m.

Gaddis surrendered peacefully to the police around 11:30 p.m., was arrested, and faces felony charges of invasion of privacy and intimidation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business
‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business
The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash
Silver Alert declared for missing South Whitley woman and 9-year-old
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing South Whitley woman and child
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Downtown shopping and dining deals celebrating Mother's Day weekend
Mother’s Day activities around Fort Wayne

Latest News

Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire on city’s SW side
Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home
Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home
TinCaps attack early in 7-2 win over Sky Carp
TinCaps attack early in 7-2 win over Sky Carp
TinCaps attack early in 7-2 win over Sky Carp