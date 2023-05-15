Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a man was arrested Sunday evening in a home on the city’s southwest-cental side.

First responders say they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Carlton Court around 7:50 p.m. They say they were called to a domestic situation, and a woman told police she had a protective order against her husband, who she said had threatened her with a weapon.

Officers said when they tried to arrest Travis Gaddis, he refused to leave the house after several attempts to contact him, rendering him a “barricaded subject.”

In a news release, officials say the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m.

Gaddis surrendered peacefully to the police around 11:30 p.m., was arrested, and faces felony charges of invasion of privacy and intimidation.

