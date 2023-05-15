Indianapolis man arrested for neglect after son, 5, dies from gunshot wound

IMPD says the incident happened Friday evening in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Indianapolis say they are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening at a home on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue. Detectives say they are investigating an initial report that the injury was accidental and self-inflicted.

According to WTHR, an arrest report says the victim’s father, 25-year-old Jahbar Scott, the victim’s mother, and his 3-year-old brother were at home at the time of the incident.

The mother told police she was talking on the phone in the kitchen when she heard a gunshot. She says she then ran into the living room and saw her 5-year-old son covered in blood.

When officers spoke with Scott, he said he put his 9mm gun in the side of the couch while he went to the restroom. He says he then heard a gunshot and saw the 5-year-old on the couch with his 3-year-old brother standing in front of him.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

On Saturday, IMPD investigators say they arrested Scott on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent causing death. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

