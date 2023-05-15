FWFD: Car fire spreads to Broadway storage facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) is responding to a fire at a self-storage facility on the city’s south side.

Crews say they were called about a fire around 2:20 p.m. at BTE Storage along Broadway, near Zesto Ice Cream. The department says a car fire spread to the storage facility.

FWFD crews had the fire under control in just over 30 minutes, the department says in a release. No injuries were reported.

Our crews at the scene tell us Broadway was closed in both directions while crews battled the blaze.

