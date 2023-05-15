FWCS announces Secondary Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community announced their 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year Monday.

Christabel “Emma” Adhiambo of the FWCS Career Academy has been teaching for 21 years, serving more than two years at the academy leading the Young Adult Transition program.

As a special education teacher, Adhiambo spends time preparing her students to be productive citizens and has built partnerships with local companies to provide a “real-world experience” for her students.

“Teaching should not be limited to a physical classroom. It should take place in a school building, in the community, at home, and in any public setting.”

Parents describe Adhiambo as “a gift to FWCS” and a “teacher who is amazing for her students and loved by her staff.”

“Not a day goes by that my daughter doesn’t blossom and grow. My daughter is excited to go to YAT, and she can’t wait to come home and share what she learned.” Gernhardt went on to say that this would never have happened without Miss Emma.”

Adhiambo believes her students deserve the opportunity to explore and discover their unique abilities hands-on in a safe and productive learning environment.

Adhiambo will now be nominated for Indiana Teacher of the Year.

