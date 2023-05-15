FWCS announces Secondary Teacher of the Year

Christabel Adhiambo (center) has been named FWCS Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Christabel Adhiambo (center) has been named FWCS Secondary Teacher of the Year.(Fort Wayne Community Schools)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community announced their 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year Monday.

Christabel “Emma” Adhiambo of the FWCS Career Academy has been teaching for 21 years, serving more than two years at the academy leading the Young Adult Transition program.

As a special education teacher, Adhiambo spends time preparing her students to be productive citizens and has built partnerships with local companies to provide a “real-world experience” for her students.

Parents describe Adhiambo as “a gift to FWCS” and a “teacher who is amazing for her students and loved by her staff.”

Adhiambo believes her students deserve the opportunity to explore and discover their unique abilities hands-on in a safe and productive learning environment.

Adhiambo will now be nominated for Indiana Teacher of the Year.

