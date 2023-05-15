Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire on city’s SW side

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire on Fort Wayne’s southwest.

Fire officials say the fire happened around 5:58 Monday morning in the 3000 block of Sand Point Road in Waynedale.

They say most of the fire occurred in the living room, and the three people and the cat inside the home evacuated safely.

Firefighters say it only took a few minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with 21Alive News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Six shot after fight breaks out at gathering in Anderson, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Police in central Indiana are investigating a shooting that left six people wounded.

News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Women’s Health Week: Taking care of your physical, mental and spiritual health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Mother’s Day marks the beginning of Women’s Health Week each year. This year it will be observed May 14th through the 21st.

News

Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police say a man was arrested Sunday evening in a home on the city’s southwest-cental side.

Latest News

News

Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning New

Sports

TinCaps attack early in 7-2 win over Sky Carp

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The Fort Wayne TinCaps tallied a flurry of early hits to score five runs in the first inning of a 7-2 win over the Beloit Sky Carp at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon.

News

TinCaps attack early in 7-2 win over Sky Carp

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business

Updated: May. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT

News

Silver Alert issued for missing South Whitley woman and child

Updated: May. 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
21Alive News at 11

News

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing South Whitley woman and child

Updated: May. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff, Tylor Brummett and Taylor Williams
Police say both have been found safe.