Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire on city’s SW side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire on Fort Wayne’s southwest.

Fire officials say the fire happened around 5:58 Monday morning in the 3000 block of Sand Point Road in Waynedale.

They say most of the fire occurred in the living room, and the three people and the cat inside the home evacuated safely.

Firefighters say it only took a few minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with 21Alive News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.