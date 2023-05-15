Crews battling fire at Broadway self-storage unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) is responding to a fire at a self-storage facility on the city’s south side.

Crews say they were called about a fire around 2:20 p.m. at BTE Storage along Broadway, near Zesto Ice Cream.

Our crews at the scene tell us Broadway was closed in both directions while crews battled the blaze.

FWFD tells 21Alive News no injuries have been reported.

