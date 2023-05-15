Crews battling fire at Broadway self-storage unit

FWFD responds to fire at BTE Storage on Broadway on May 15.
FWFD responds to fire at BTE Storage on Broadway on May 15.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) is responding to a fire at a self-storage facility on the city’s south side.

Crews say they were called about a fire around 2:20 p.m. at BTE Storage along Broadway, near Zesto Ice Cream.

Our crews at the scene tell us Broadway was closed in both directions while crews battled the blaze.

FWFD tells 21Alive News no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business
‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business
The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Travis Gaddis
Man arrested Sunday night after barricading himself in SW Fort Wayne home
FWFD responds to a fire Monday, May 15, in the 3000 block of Sand Point Road in Waynedale.
Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire on city’s SW side

Latest News

Fort Wayne Philharmonic leaves Embassy Theatre after 47 years
Fort Wayne Philharmonic leaves Embassy Theatre after 47 years
Christabel Adhiambo (center) has been named FWCS Secondary Teacher of the Year.
FWCS announces Secondary Teacher of the Year
Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Conner Grace, described as being 5′7″ and about 120...
Bluffton police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
IMPD says the incident happened Friday evening in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue.
Indianapolis man arrested for neglect after son, 5, dies from gunshot wound