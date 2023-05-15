City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed program kicked off Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say its Tall Grass/Weed program kicked off Monday, May 15.

City officials say reports of high or weeds that are taller than nine inches will be accepted starting Monday. The city’s Neighborhood Code Compliance oversees the program, and the department recommends for weeds and grass be no taller than nine inches.

“Tall grass on one property can cause a negative effect on an entire neighborhood. Our proactive program not only addresses the tall grass concerns but also assists in preventing other challenges such as noxious vegetation, rodents, insects, and illegal dumping.”

Officials say inspectors take “date-stamped” photos and post a placard on the property with the grass or weed violation.

A notice is also mailed to the owner, who officials say has five days to “correct the violation,” or mowing contractors with the city will inspect the property and mow if needed. If the property is mowed, the homeowner will be charged for it.

Department officials say if the bill is not paid in 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.

To report a violation, call 311 or 260-427-8311, and callers must have the property’s address when making a report.

