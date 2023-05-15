Bluffton police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Police Department says they are looking for help finding a 15-year-old they say was last seen a week ago.
Police say they are looking for 15-year-old Conner Grace, described as being 5′7″ and about 120 pounds. They say he was last seen Monday, May 8, around 5 p.m. near N Oak Street in Bluffton.
Bluffton police ask anyone with information on Conner Grace’s location to call them at 260-824-3320.
