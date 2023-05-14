SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WPTA) - The South Whitley Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shannon Kincaid, 27, and Adalynn Newman, 9, who was last seen Friday.

Silver Alert issued for missing South Whitley woman and child

Shannon is a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 241 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes.

Adalynn is a white female, 4 feet 1 inch tall, 60 pounds, with light blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes.

The pair were last seen in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with Indiana Plate: 44DNA.

They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information on their whereabouts contact the South Whitley Police Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.

