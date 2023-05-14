Silver Alert issued for missing South Whitley woman and child
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WPTA) - The South Whitley Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shannon Kincaid, 27, and Adalynn Newman, 9, who was last seen Friday.
Shannon is a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 241 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes.
Adalynn is a white female, 4 feet 1 inch tall, 60 pounds, with light blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes.
The pair were last seen in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with Indiana Plate: 44DNA.
They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information on their whereabouts contact the South Whitley Police Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.