Fort Wayne FC honors Beasley, wins season-opener 1-0 over Kings Hammer FC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne FC’s Alex Frank scored off a bicycle kick in the second half to secure a 1-0 win over Kings Hammer FC in the team’s season-opener at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday night.

The club honored Fort Wayne native and recent National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee DaMarcus Beasley at intermission.

Beasley, currently, acts as Fort Wayne FC Brand Ambassador and is a co-owner of the team.

