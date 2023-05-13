‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business

‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business
‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ celebrates second year in business(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A popular ice cream shop is celebrating its second anniversary. ‘Rusty’s Ice Cream’ is all about taking you back into the 1980′s.

“We are always trying to come up with another way to make this an inclusive environment to yank you out of whatever you are dealing with day to day and put you in the summer of 1989,” co-owner Rusty Ammerman said. “Who doesn’t love the 80′s?”

Saturday, the fan-favorite celebrated its anniversary by bringing ice cream lovers and Back-To-The-Future fans alike a chance to see and ride in the DeLorean Time Machine.

“This is what it’s all about,” Ammerman said. “Having the best ice cream is a pretty simple task. The difficult part is creating the atmosphere so that people can do what you are seeing now which is just to enjoy.”

Rusty’s Ice Cream is open seven days a week and is located off of Lima Road.

