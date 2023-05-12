Plea agreement filed for woman who struck two children in Steuben Co. hit-and-run

45-year-old Hope Richmond was arrested and charged in the Oct. 1 hit-and-run in Steuben County...
45-year-old Hope Richmond was arrested and charged in the Oct. 1 hit-and-run in Steuben County that left a 13-year-old dead.(Steuben County Sheriff's Department)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A plea agreement has been filed in the case of a Montpelier, Ohio, woman who was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run of two children last October.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run case involving children, One of two children struck in Steuben Co. hit-and-run dies, police say

Sentencing has been set for Hope Richmond, who was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old Wayden Bennett and injured 12-year-old Ryly Cumings in Steuben County.

The agreement was filed in the Steuben County Courthouse. Richmond was facing three felony charges:

  • Leaving the scene of a fatal accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury (Level 4 Felony)
  • Leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury (Level 6 Felony)
  • Obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony)

In Indiana, a Level 4 felony charge can range between two and 12 years behind bars with a fine of up to $10,000 dollars. A Level 6 felony charge can range between six months to two and a half years with a fine of up to $10,000 dollars.

Richmond has filed a plea agreement for all three charges. If the plea deal is accepted, prosecutors say one of the three charges will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Richmond will have to pay restitution to the victim’s assistance prior to sentencing. The court could also suspend her driver’s license.

Richmond will forgo a jury trial and will be sentenced on July 17.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Box to retire

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Dr. Kristina Box announced on Friday that she is retiring from her role as Indiana’s top health official.

News

Indiana Run for the Fallen: Honoring the Hoosier heroes who gave their lives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Walter
A team of runners took off on their three-day trek from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis Friday morning, all to honor our fallen Hoosier heroes.

News

Coroner identifies child struck, killed by SUV as 1-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who was tragically struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening along Bass Road as a 1-year-old.

News

OSHA investigating worker death at Prestress Services in Decatur

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A manufacturing plant in Decatur says they are working with OSHA in investigating the death of an employee at the plant last week.

Latest News

News

Mother's Day weekend activities

Updated: 2 hours ago

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Riley’s Fight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Riley Pitner of Peru, Indiana will turn 8 this summer. Last year, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that has no cure. Right now, her family is trying to find a way to make her life as happy and long as possible, but the medicine she needs is unbelievably expensive.

News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

New Haven Police: Bar shooting was “self-inflicted”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Evan Harris
A woman is in critical condition following a shooting in New Haven.

News

2 climbers missing in Alaska’s Denali national park are presumed dead, officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two climbers last heard from as they prepared to scale a peak in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve last week are believed dead, the park said Thursday.

News

Auburn Garrett Drive-In takes first steps in summer reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News