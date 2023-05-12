Plea agreement filed for woman who struck two children in Steuben Co. hit-and-run

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A plea agreement has been filed in the case of a Montpelier, Ohio, woman who was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run of two children last October.

Sentencing has been set for Hope Richmond, who was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old Wayden Bennett and injured 12-year-old Ryly Cumings in Steuben County.

The agreement was filed in the Steuben County Courthouse. Richmond was facing three felony charges:

Leaving the scene of a fatal accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury (Level 4 Felony)

Leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury (Level 6 Felony)

Obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony)

In Indiana, a Level 4 felony charge can range between two and 12 years behind bars with a fine of up to $10,000 dollars. A Level 6 felony charge can range between six months to two and a half years with a fine of up to $10,000 dollars.

Richmond has filed a plea agreement for all three charges. If the plea deal is accepted, prosecutors say one of the three charges will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Richmond will have to pay restitution to the victim’s assistance prior to sentencing. The court could also suspend her driver’s license.

Richmond will forgo a jury trial and will be sentenced on July 17.

