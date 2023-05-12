OSHA investigating worker death at Prestress Services in Decatur

A manufacturing plant in Decatur says they are working with OSHA in investigating the death of...
A manufacturing plant in Decatur says they are working with OSHA in investigating the death of an employee at the plant last week.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - A manufacturing plant in Decatur says they are working with OSHA in investigating the death of an employee at the plant last week.

Prestress Services Industries, LLC, confirms Brian Scott Conley, 56, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was pronounced dead following what they call a “tragic accident” at their Decatur location on Winchester Road on May 3.

They say the details of the accident are under investigation at this time. They say they are working with The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to investigate the circumstances of Conley’s death.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled Conley’s manner of death to be an accident. The 56-year-old is said to be from Convoy, Ohio.

Prestress Services Industries President Barry Barger told 21Alive News Conley was a longtime employee who “will be greatly missed by his family as well as his friends in our company.”

The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with branches in Decatur; Lexington, Kentucky; Melbourne, Kentucky; and Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Box to retire

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Dr. Kristina Box announced on Friday that she is retiring from her role as Indiana’s top health official.

News

Plea agreement filed for woman who struck two children in Steuben Co. hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Hope Richmond filed a plea agreement in Steuben Circuit Court

News

Indiana Run for the Fallen: Honoring the Hoosier heroes who gave their lives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Walter
A team of runners took off on their three-day trek from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis Friday morning, all to honor our fallen Hoosier heroes.

News

Coroner identifies child struck, killed by SUV as 1-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who was tragically struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening along Bass Road as a 1-year-old.

Latest News

News

Mother's Day weekend activities

Updated: 2 hours ago

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Riley’s Fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Riley Pitner of Peru, Indiana will turn 8 this summer. Last year, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that has no cure. Right now, her family is trying to find a way to make her life as happy and long as possible, but the medicine she needs is unbelievably expensive.

News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

New Haven Police: Bar shooting was “self-inflicted”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Evan Harris
A woman is in critical condition following a shooting in New Haven.

News

2 climbers missing in Alaska’s Denali national park are presumed dead, officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two climbers last heard from as they prepared to scale a peak in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve last week are believed dead, the park said Thursday.

News

Auburn Garrett Drive-In takes first steps in summer reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News