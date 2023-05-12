OSHA investigating worker death at Prestress Services in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - A manufacturing plant in Decatur says they are working with OSHA in investigating the death of an employee at the plant last week.

Prestress Services Industries, LLC, confirms Brian Scott Conley, 56, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was pronounced dead following what they call a “tragic accident” at their Decatur location on Winchester Road on May 3.

They say the details of the accident are under investigation at this time. They say they are working with The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to investigate the circumstances of Conley’s death.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled Conley’s manner of death to be an accident. The 56-year-old is said to be from Convoy, Ohio.

Prestress Services Industries President Barry Barger told 21Alive News Conley was a longtime employee who “will be greatly missed by his family as well as his friends in our company.”

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. We consistently invest in our operations to ensure the best and safest operating conditions for our employees to work. We intend to conduct our own internal review of the processes and procedures to ensure we are doing all we can in the interest of safety moving forward.”

The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with branches in Decatur; Lexington, Kentucky; Melbourne, Kentucky; and Mount Vernon, Ohio.

