New Haven Police: Bar shooting was “self-inflicted”

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is in critical condition following a reported shooting in New Haven.

Officials with the New Haven Police Department say the shooting happened in the parking lot of Spudz Bar & Grill in the 5400 block of New Haven Avenue Thursday evening.

Police say the woman had a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Medics took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was listed in life-threatening condition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.