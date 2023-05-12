New Haven Police: Bar shooting was “self-inflicted”
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is in critical condition following a reported shooting in New Haven.
Officials with the New Haven Police Department say the shooting happened in the parking lot of Spudz Bar & Grill in the 5400 block of New Haven Avenue Thursday evening.
Police say the woman had a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Medics took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was listed in life-threatening condition.
