New Haven Police: Bar shooting was “self-inflicted”

(Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Evan Harris
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is in critical condition following a reported shooting in New Haven.

Officials with the New Haven Police Department say the shooting happened in the parking lot of Spudz Bar & Grill in the 5400 block of New Haven Avenue Thursday evening.

Police say the woman had a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Medics took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was listed in life-threatening condition.

