Linda Likes It: Riley’s Fight

By Linda Jackson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Riley Pitner of Peru, Indiana will turn 8 this summer. Last year, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that has no cure. Right now, her family is trying to find a way to make her life as happy and long as possible, but the medicine she needs is unbelievably expensive.

That’s where her family’s loved ones, friends co-workers and even strangers come in. Evening anchor Linda Jackson talked with Colten and Jessica.

If you would like to help the family you can go to their GoFundMe page or Venmo, @For-Riley.

