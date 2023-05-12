Indiana Run for the Fallen: Honoring the Hoosier heroes who gave their lives

By Jessica Walter
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A team of runners took off on their three-day trek from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis Friday morning, all to honor our fallen Hoosier heroes.

The three-day journey includes 145 stops to call out the names of our fallen Hoosier servicemen and servicewomen at mile markers from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis. They say they hope the “Gold Star families and friends know that their loved ones will never be forgotten.”

The runners are escorted by a convoy of first responders, law enforcement and motorcyclists for the entire journey.

If you want to follow along for the journey, there will be a livestream on their Facebook page. For ways to get involved, visit their website.

